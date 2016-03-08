Spurs-Man City: Confirmed line-ups and live updates
09 April at 20:05Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Manchester City this evening as the Champions League quarter-finals kick off; with this clash alongside Liverpool vs FC Porto. The hosts will come into this game as underdogs against a strong City side but Pep Guardiola's side have far more to lose.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the first ever European meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in what is the 157th meeting between the teams in all competitions.
- Manchester City have won 11 of their last 16 matches against Spurs (D1 L4), with all those meetings coming in the Premier League; they’ve won their last three in a row.
- Spurs haven’t faced an English team in a European competition since April 1973, when they faced – and were eliminated by – Liverpool in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup semi-final.
- Manchester City have lost all four of their European matches against English opponents, losing both legs of the 1970-71 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final against Chelsea and both legs of last season’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.
- Spurs are competing in only their second Champions League quarter-final, losing previously 0-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid in 2010-11; in all European competition, Spurs have been eliminated from their last five quarter-final ties, most recently in the 2012-13 Europa League against FC Basel.
- Manchester City eliminated FC Schalke 04 by an aggregate score of 10-2 in the last 16, becoming the first English side to score 10 goals across two legs of a European Cup/Champions League knockout match since Liverpool in October 1980 (11-2 vs OPS).
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances (14 goals, 3 assists); Kane has scored a goal every 106 minutes, the best ratio of any Englishman to have played at least 200 minutes in the competition.
- Leroy Sané has had a hand in seven goals in his last three Champions League games for Manchester City (4 goals, 3 assists), scoring with all four shots on target in this time.
- Of the remaining eight teams, Spurs have scored the highest percentage of Champions League goals in the second half this season (92%, 12/13), while Man City have scored more second half goals than any other side (16).
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola has won 26 of his 52 Champions League knockout matches, just one behind the all-time record held jointly by Sir Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti (27 wins).
