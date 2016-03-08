Spurs-Man City: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

This is the first ever European meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in what is the 157th meeting between the teams in all competitions.

Manchester City have won 11 of their last 16 matches against Spurs (D1 L4), with all those meetings coming in the Premier League; they’ve won their last three in a row.

Spurs haven’t faced an English team in a European competition since April 1973, when they faced – and were eliminated by – Liverpool in the 1972-73 UEFA Cup semi-final.

Manchester City have lost all four of their European matches against English opponents, losing both legs of the 1970-71 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final against Chelsea and both legs of last season’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Spurs are competing in only their second Champions League quarter-final, losing previously 0-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid in 2010-11; in all European competition, Spurs have been eliminated from their last five quarter-final ties, most recently in the 2012-13 Europa League against FC Basel.

Manchester City eliminated FC Schalke 04 by an aggregate score of 10-2 in the last 16, becoming the first English side to score 10 goals across two legs of a European Cup/Champions League knockout match since Liverpool in October 1980 (11-2 vs OPS).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 17 goals in 17 Champions League appearances (14 goals, 3 assists); Kane has scored a goal every 106 minutes, the best ratio of any Englishman to have played at least 200 minutes in the competition.

Leroy Sané has had a hand in seven goals in his last three Champions League games for Manchester City (4 goals, 3 assists), scoring with all four shots on target in this time.

Of the remaining eight teams, Spurs have scored the highest percentage of Champions League goals in the second half this season (92%, 12/13), while Man City have scored more second half goals than any other side (16).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has won 26 of his 52 Champions League knockout matches, just one behind the all-time record held jointly by Sir Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti (27 wins).

Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Manchester City this evening as the Champions League quarter-finals kick off; with this clash alongside Liverpool vs FC Porto. The hosts will come into this game as underdogs against a strong City side but Pep Guardiola's side have far more to lose.