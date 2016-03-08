Inter may opt for a different formation from usual tonight against Tottenham, Pasqualo Guarro reveals for Calciomercato.

While the North Londoners are missing four players, the Nerazzurri are without Sime Vrsaljko, and could even have to make do without Danilo D’Ambrosio, who is still in pain. He will undergo final fitness tests today.

If the Italian is out, Luciano Spalletti could opt for a three-man defence by using De Vrij, Miranda and Skriniar at the back.

Antonio Candreva would likely be the right wing-back, Asamoah or Perisic the left wing-back.

Nainggolan and Perisic would then be lined up behind Mauro Icardi.

Were D’Ambrosio to be there, however, Spalletti would stick to his standard 4-2-3-1, and Antonio Candreva would play on the right.

Yet the Tuscan Coach could have a major susprise in store: Candreva could be replaced by Keita Baldé instead to solve Inter’s goalscoring problems.

The Nerazzurri have gone goal-less twice in four Serie A games so far, going down with all hands at home against Parma at the weekend despite taking 24 shots.