Spurs not to sign Dybala as Juventus pull plug

08 August at 12:12
English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur will not be able to complete the signing of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, according to BBC reporter David Ornstein.

The negotiations were going on between Spurs, Juventus and Dybala’s agent in London on Thursday in a final bid to conclude a deal before the transfer window closes in England later in the day.

However, it is believed that the Turin-based outfit changed their mind at the very last moment and decided not to go ahead with the deal.

It will be interesting to see what this will mean for the future of Dybala with the current Italian champions who were eager to let the Argentina international leave in order to sign a new striker.  
 

