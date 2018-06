Both Mauricio Pochettino and Dele Alli are reportedly wanted by Real Madrid. The Merengues have learnt about Zinedine Zidane’s resignation last week and are now looking for a replacement for the three time Champions League winning manager.Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino is one of the leading candidates to take over at the Bernabeu and the Argentinean manager has refused to rule out that he could be leaving North London in the summer.“There have been many rumours about my future”, Pochettino told Radio Rivadavia on Thursday. “Real Madrid is the best club in the world and reaching that level is the top for every manager and player. Now I am at Tottenham and I am happy to be there.When you have a chance you need to take it.”: “You never know what can happen in football. I still have a few years left in my contract and I am playing for a young and ambitious team but I don’t want to look too much further away”, the England star told Es Magazine.