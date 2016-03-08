Spurs: Pochettino and Alli refuse to rule out summer exit amid Real Madrid links
07 June at 21:45Both Mauricio Pochettino and Dele Alli are reportedly wanted by Real Madrid. The Merengues have learnt about Zinedine Zidane’s resignation last week and are now looking for a replacement for the three time Champions League winning manager.
Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino is one of the leading candidates to take over at the Bernabeu and the Argentinean manager has refused to rule out that he could be leaving North London in the summer.
“There have been many rumours about my future”, Pochettino told Radio Rivadavia on Thursday.
“Real Madrid is the best club in the world and reaching that level is the top for every manager and player. Now I am at Tottenham and I am happy to be there. I’ll see where football will take me. I am not suffering I want to be prepared if something will happen. When you have a chance you need to take it.”
Pochettino’s words leave the door open for a possible move to Real Madrid but Murcia president has recently claimed that the Merengues will appoint Guti to replace Zidane (READ HERE).
Just like Pochettino, also Dele Alli seems to be unsure about his future at the club: “You never know what can happen in football. I still have a few years left in my contract and I am playing for a young and ambitious team but I don’t want to look too much further away”, the England star told Es Magazine.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments