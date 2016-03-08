Spurs prepare to use Man Utd target to help them sign starlet wanted by Juventus
04 July at 10:45All eyes are on Nicolo Zaniolo this summer. After signing for Roma last year as part of the deal to send Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan, Giallorossi fans will have felt as though they got the better end of the stick - Zaniolo breaking through into the first team and stunning many with his performances.
Juventus have been alerted and are reportedly interested in signing the Italian midfielder, yet it is Tottenham Hotspur who appear to be accelerating in their pursuit of his signature.
According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Spurs are ready to use Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld as part of a counter-exchange deal that would see the Roman club pocketing 15 million euros plus the Belgian defender in exchange for Zaniolo - for a combined total value of around 40 million euros.
This comes as negotiations stall between Zaniolo's representatives and Roma; with the club not prepared to offer the young Italian the base salary that he desires in the Italian capital. Zaniolo currently earns €300,000 per season but wants €2m - with Roma only prepared to offer €1.3m plus bonuses.
