Spurs ready to rival Napoli for Lille midfielder Soumaré
26 December at 18:00English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Italian Serie A giants Napoli for the signing of French Ligue 1 club Lille’s midfielder Boubakary Soumaré, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercatio.com.
The 20-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielder in Europe and has been attracting interest from the likes of Napoli who are looking to overhaul the squad after the arrival of manager Gennaro Gattuso.
As per the latest report, Spurs are also interested in signing Soumaré and are ready to offer Lille as much as €60 million to acquire the services of the defensive midfielder.
The French U21 international has been with Les Dogues since the summer of 2017 when he moved from the B team of the league rivals Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.
Since then, Soumaré has represented his current club in 62 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a single goal.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments