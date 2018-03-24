Tottenham are set to go shopping in France again,

The North London side is being linked to Tanguy N’Dombele, who has been a strong performer at Lyon this season, notching seven assists in all competitions.

The OL midfielder was the subject of a €10 million buyback clause, which Lyon triggered over the past few days after he spent a season on loan there from Amiens.

Tottenham are always on the lookout for clever bargains, and the 21-year-old would follow in the footsteps of Serge Aurier, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Lyon are not interested in selling him, however, as owner Jean-Michel Aulas is known for trying to let go of players only when he make a fat profit from them- something he has consistently done for years.

Goal journalist Sam Lee linked N’Dombele to Manchester City back in March,

“City will be looking around, but there’s a name I heard – (Tanguy) Ndombele, the lad at Lyon on loan from Amiens.

“I asked some people if he’d be ready to play (for City), but I don’t know if he’d be ready to do that yet.