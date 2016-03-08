Spurs, Sevilla keeping tabs on Roma winger Cengiz Ünder
25 December at 13:30English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish La Liga club Sevilla are keeping tabs on Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s winger Cengiz Ünder, as per internethaber.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community but has not been able to impress new manager Paulo Fonseca due to series of injuries from the beginning of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Spurs and Sevilla are monitoring the situation of Ünder at the Rome-based club and will be looking for an opportunity to sign the player in the coming months.
The Turkey international has represented Roma in just 10 matches in all competition in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed to score a solitary goal.
Ünder has been with the Giallorossi since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Turkish club Basaksehir for a reported transfer fee of €14.25 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments