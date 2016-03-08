Spurs shortlist former Inter manager to replace under-fire Pochettino
16 October at 14:55English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have shortlisted a number of candidates to replace under-fire manager Mauricio Pochettino.
As per the Sun, one of those candidates is former Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Jose Mourinho, who is out of job after being sacked from Manchester United in 2018.
Spurs are going through a rough time and are currently placed ninth on the league table with just 11 points from first eight matches, three behind fourth-placed Leicester City.
