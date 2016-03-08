Spurs star Alderweireld ready to run down contract if he fails to join Man Utd
03 August at 15:20The defender of Tottenham Hotspur, Toby Alderweireld and the Italian professional footballer Leonardo Bonucci were linked with a move to the English Premier League club, Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
Leonardo Bonucci speculation ended when he decided to leave AC Milan and return to Juventus.
As per the information gathered by the British media, the Daily Mirror, Toby Alderweireld has decided that if he leaves Tottenham Hotspur, then it will be only to join the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.
Toby Alderweireld has already rejected a new contract from the club of the
English capital and he is ready to run down his current deal at Tottenham Hotspur, if they price him out of a move to join Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window.
The centre back’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2019 and it can be extended by a further year. If that happens, he will have a release clause of 25 million pounds, which is 50 million pounds less than what they are demanding from Manchester United.
