The Dane was interviewed by Fyens (via 101greatgoals) as he returned to his home town, and said that Barcelona “have not called. It’s just rumours”.

The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season, adding another eleven assists as he helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side make the Champions League for a second season in a row.

This is a relief for Spurs fans, who were rather peeved by comments made my mediator Bayram Tutumlu, who claims to have spoken to the Culés about him last year.

The detail here is that Martin Schoots is supposed to be Eriksen’s agent, not Tutumlu.

The middleman said in April that

I told him that a bigger club wants him. When I visited Barcelona with my associate Evren Sahin and Brøndby’s owner Jan Bech Andersen, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that Christian Eriksen became the next big player from Denmark after Michael Laudrup. So I told Eriksen that Barcelona wants him.”

“I was invited to see Christian Eriksen in London in September, even though he was having a renovation of the house, and here he asked me what to do to get to a bigger club.