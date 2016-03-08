Spurs still optimistic about singing Dybala

08 August at 11:40
English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are still optimistic of landing Italian Serie A Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala.

Spurs and Juve have agreed a fee of €70 million for the Argentina international late on Tuesday but the player could not agree terms with the North London giants.

It seemed that proposed deal will collapse but in the turn of events, last season’s Champions League runners up are still optimistic of a deal for the highly-rated left-footed player.

Currently, Spurs representatives are holding a meeting with Juve’s representatives and Dybala’s agent in London.

It is believed that Dybala’s camp is holding on to their demand of €10 million plus salary per season whereas Spurs’s last reported offer was €8 million salary per season with bonuses.

There are also issues to be solved in regards to commission and players image rights and with only few hours remaining in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side will be able to get the deal over the line.
 

