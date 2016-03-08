Spurs target Dalbert set to join Monaco, the latest

Dalbert joined Inter Milan last summer but he failed to make a positive impression in Italy. His time in Milan seems pretty much finished as he seems ready to experience a new adventure. As Sky Sport and Calciomercato.com confirmed, Dalbert is very close to joining Monaco in France. The French club are reportedly ready to offer Inter 3 million euros for the loan and 24 million euros for the option to buy him back next season.



Dalbert will still have to find a deal with Monaco but this shouldn't be an issue. The youngster will certainly be looking to get more playing time as he wasn't able to start many games in Italy under Luciano Spalletti. Cancelo and D'Ambrosio were Inter's two main wingbacks as Dalbert and Davide Santon were often on the Inter bench...



The Brazilian appeared in only 17 overall games on the season as he failed to score or assist any goals in 2017-18...