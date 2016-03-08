Spurs to offer mega deal to Eriksen: report
16 September at 17:17English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a mega new offer for veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per Daily Mail.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain.
Therefore, last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up are now preparing a mega deal to persuade Eriksen to extend his stay at the club and cool off interest of the other clubs.
As per the report, Spurs are ready to offer the 27-year-old a salary of €260,000 per week.
For more updates, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments