Spurs to offer mega deal to Eriksen: report

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a mega new offer for veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per Daily Mail The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain.Therefore, last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up are now preparing a mega deal to persuade Eriksen to extend his stay at the club and cool off interest of the other clubs.As per the report, Spurs are ready to offer the 27-year-old a salary of €260,000 per week.