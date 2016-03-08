Spurs to try again for Juve’s Dybala in January: report
06 September at 14:20English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur will make another attempt to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window, according to Daily Star.
The North London-based club came close to signing the Argentina international in the recently concluded transfer window but could not complete the deal in time after failing to agree on the player’s image rights compensation.
However, as per the new development, last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up club will return for the former Palermo striker in January and will make a bid of around €70 million.
