Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing Ciro Immobile. The Italian star has also been linked with a move to AC Milan but according to today’s edition of Il Tempo Lazio president Claudio Lotito is determined to reject any offer for the Italian star. According to the report Lotito is likely to reject bids of € 80 million if the fee would be put on the table.Tottenham and AC Milan have been warned: Immobile is basically unsellable for Lazio.