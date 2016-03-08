Spurs winger wanted in Spain

Tottenham winger Luas Moura is wanted by Betis Sevilla, reports in Spain claim.



The La Liga side are reportedly going to make an opening bid in the coming hours but it’s hard to imagine Spurs sell the player as the Premier League transfer window has closed already. Transfer negotiations end on the 31st of August in Spain.



​Luas joined the North London club last January for € 28 million and has managed four assists and one goal in his first 12 appearances with the Premier League giants.



Lucas played 68 minutes in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Newcastle last week-end but failed to impress and was replaced by Mousa Dembélé.



​Tottenham won their opening Premeir League game of the season beating the Magpies for 2-1 with goals came courtesy of Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli.



​Lucas has 46 goals and 49 assists in 229 games with Psg. The player arrived in Europe in January 2013 joining the Ligue 1 giants form Sao Paolo.