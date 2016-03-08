Srivaddhanaprabha, the Leicester chairman who made history with Ranieri

Yesterday evening the football world was struck by a terrible tragedy when a helicopter carrying Leicester president Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the team's stadium. The president who made history with the English club.



Srivaddaapraa is not really a surname, but an honour. In fact, the king of Thailand granted it to Vichai's family. The Thai billionaire arrived at Leicester in 2010 with a group of Asian entrepreneurs. A year later, he became the president of the club. He took over the team in the Championship, but in a short time, the club rised to glory.



After getting eliminated in the playoff semifinals in 2013 against Watford, Leicester earned promotion a year after that. The team led by Jamie Vardy, who played in the eighth division just a couple of years before, joined England's best teams in the Premier League. The enthusiasm of Srivaddhanaprabha was skyrocketing. He promised to make Leicester great, promised to enlighten the team with "light of progressive glory".



In 2015 the team managed to survive in England's top-flight just thanks to a miracle in the final part of the season when the team won 7 matches from 9. After guiding the team to salvation, coach Pearson was sacked and replaced by Claudio Ranieri, who will later become the "Normal One".



Srivaddhanaprabha gave Ranieri another chance after several negative spells, lastly with the Greek national team. And mister Claudio made the most of it, giving the Leicester fans a title that for everyone, including bookmakers, seemed impossible at the beginning of the season.



Kasper Schmeichel, the son of legendary Petr, the legend of Manchester United, the Jamaican captain Wes Morgan, midfielder Danny Drinkwater and N'golo Kante, as well as the Algerian magician Riyad Mahrez and the bomber Jamie Vardy. These are the many protagonists of a an unforgettable team that conquered fans even outside the borders of Britain.



Leicester was the David against the many Goliaths of English football. It was a marathon that made many football fans fall in love with them. It was the triumph of Srivaddhanaprabha, the maximum glow of the "light of progressive glory".





Nikita Fesyukov