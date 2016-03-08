Stam: ‘Mourinho wrong on Bonucci and Chiellini, Pogba perfect for Juve’
06 November at 11:00Former Manchester United and AC Milan defender Jaap Stam spoke to Ilbianconero.com ahead of the Champions League clash between the Red Devils and Juventus.
“I expected a game that both clubs want to win. They will have a different approach, Juve will attack from the beginning, while Manchester United will wait for their opponents. Juve are the favorites and if Manchester United lose pressure will grow on Mourinho.”
POGBA – “It will be a special game for him. He will play against his former club and in front of his former fans. There are many rumours about him, I don’t know if he will leave Manchester United but I am sure that Italian football is perfect for him.”
MOURINHO AND RONALDO – “I don’t know if CR7 will score his first Champions League goal with Juve tomorrow. He always wants to score but he needs assists from his team-mates. Bonucci and Chiellini? They are good defenders but I don’t agree with Mourinho when he says they could teach at Harvard.”
CHAMPIONS – “Juventus can surely win the trophy. They don’t have the same ball possession as Barcelona but they can still win. They are on a pair with defending Champions Real Madrid. You need a solid mentality to win the Champions League and also a bit of luck. Juventus have been doing great investments and they always sign players that they need.”
MILAN-JUVE – “I will follow the game with great enthusiasm. AC Milan can show their strength against a top team. I expect a levelled game. I came close to joining Juve when I was playing for Lazio. I was honoured by their interest but in the end I chose AC Milan because of their Dutch tradition and the big players they had at that time.”
Go to comments