Arsenal are set to be bought out completely by Stan Kroenke, according to reports from Britain.

The American - who also owns the Los Angeles Rams NFL franchise - is set to buy Alisher Usmanov’s 30% stake in the club - thus forcing the small shareholders to sell their 3% stake as well.

The news has been met with consternation with some Gunners fans, who asked Usmanov not to sell up last season.

The Russia magnate will sell for €2 billion, a move that may be prompted by the fact that he doesn’t have anyone on the North London club’s board.

The Uzbek-born man would enable Kroenke to assume full control of the club, something that critics aren’t looking forward to, as they blame Kroenke for the club’s conservative spending policies and inability to win major trophies, despite boasting the highest season ticket prices in the United Kingdom.

Yet the American defended himself, saying that in a statement that

"We at KSE are moving forward with this offer leading to 100 percent ownership of the club.

We appreciate Mr. Usmanov's dedication to the Arsenal Football Club and the storied ethos and history the club represents."