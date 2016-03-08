Standard Liege Sporting Director reveals Ochoa future

Napoli is looking for a goalkeeper, given the injury of Alex Meret and the poor displays shown by Orestis Karnezis in preseason.



Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu, now at Nantes is a current candidate, but the favorite is Mexico's World Cup goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The player currently plays for Standard Liege and the Belgian club's Sporting Director Olivier Renard, threw a joke at Napoli's request: "We would also like Dries Mertens on loan with a right of redemption, but if I asked, they would laugh at me."



"Ochoa deserves a great club, he is a good goalkeeper and a good person, but for these two reasons we will not let him go."

