Stankovic: 'Barella to join Inter? Yes, maybe'

02 February at 09:35
Former Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stankovic has revealed that Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella could indeed join the nerazzurri, despite links with Chelsea.

Stankovic was one of the club's iconic figures during their treble winning season under Jose Mourinho and he made over 200 appearances for the club during his stay from 2004 to 2013.

Stankovic was recently talking about Barella in an interview he did with Gazzetta dello Sport. He said: "I was a captain of the Red Star side when I was 18. In Italy almost never can a young man can impose himself. But he did it, he's already a leader. In his future there is only light. Inter? Yes maybe."

