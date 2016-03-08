Stankovic: 'It is normal for Spalletti's position to be questioned'
02 February at 09:55Former Inter Milan star Dejan Stankovic believes that it is normal for a manager's position to be questioned if some results don't go their way and it is normal for Luciano Spalletti's position to come under scrutiny.
Inter were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in midweek after having conceded a goal in the second half of extra-time at the hands of Ciro Immobile, who helped Lazio set up a semi-final clash with AC Milan.
Stankovic was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he said: "The rumors about Spalletti's position? I've been in Italy for a lifetime, every year is a photocopy.
"In big teams you have to get used to it. If you do not get results for 2-3 games it is normal to be questioned and coaches need to know that . It also happened to Mourinho in the year of treble, when we took three goals in Catania before beating Chelsea in London.
"No one came into our locker room , with all the respect of the managers. If we did not get to the hands, we lacked a little spark. We told each other everything, but in the face. You can not give up in February, there's also the Europa League to play."
Inter face Bologna in the Serie A tomorrow, as they hope to comeback to winning ways, following last weeks defeat to Torino.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments