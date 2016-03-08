Stankovic praises Mourinho for reaction against abuse of Juve fans
27 October at 11:35Inter legend Dejan Stankovic has praised José Mourinho for his 'funny' reaction against the songs of Juventus fans at the Old Trafford on Tuesday, during the Champions League clash between Juve and the Red Devils.
"His gesture was just funny, not offensive", Stankovic said.
"I hope Juventus win the Champions League before Juventus but I have to admit that Allegri's team is one of the best in Europe, Juventus are among the favorites."
Talking about the upcoming clash against Lazio, Stankovic said: "I expect a thrilling game, a spectacular one. I' curious to see Spalletti vs. Simone Inzaghi and the challenge in the middle of the pitch between Vecino and Milinkovic-Savic. Up front, Icardi and Immobile are two great strikers, the Italian will be important for his national team as well."
Stankovic won everything at Inter during his playing career. The former Nerazzurri midfielder was one of the cornerstones of the team that won the treble with Mourinho in charge in 2010.
