Star duo on Barça and Juve radar drop huge transfer hint
20 October at 13:30Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong has given a big transfer hint about his future by saying that it would be good if he and his teammate Matthijs de Ligt play at the same club.
De Jong and De Ligt have been linked with moves to a host of big clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and even Tottenham Hotspur. While De Ligt has appeared seven times in the Eredivisie for Ajax, De Jong has made five appearances in the league for the Dutch giants.
De Jong recently gave a very revealing interview to Fox Sports in which he said that he would want his teammate and close friend De Ligt to be at the same club after he leaves Ajax.
Juventus and Barcelona have been alerted by the statement.
De Jong said: "If we ever decided to leave Ajax for another club, it would be good if we were at the same club. We talk about this among ourselves as others do, but it's not really a big issue."
De Jong also talked about how he and De Ligt joke about reports linking them with moves away from Ajax and at reports that talk about their future at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey
