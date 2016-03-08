Real Madrid star Karim Benzema says the goal he scored against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final is not a “lucky goal”.The France international striker was very close to the Liverpool goalkeeper, Loris Karius, in the second half. When he was about to chase the ball, Loris Karius caught the ball inside the box. When he was about to throw the ball, Karim Benzema stretched his leg and the ball went inside the net.​Karim Benzema says good luck has nothing to do as he doesn’t believe in luck."That goal is not a lucky goal, good luck has nothing to do. I think a player must be good at being in the right place at the right time. I do not believe in luck, I always work hard and I try to help the team in every situation. Of course, it's an easy goal. But to do that you have to find yourself there,” said Karim Benzema.