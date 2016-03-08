Stat attack: High flying Mbappe more prolific than both Ronaldo and Messi at 20
23 April at 23:00Kylian Mbappe has set the world alight and he is still only 20 years old. The French forward rose to fame at AS Monaco, leading the team to success both domestically and in Europe, before eventually making a big money move to Paris Saint-Germain, making him not only the world's most expensive teenage footballer but also the highest paid.
Mbappe has since been a part of a World Cup winning squad, having won the tournament with his native France last summer in Russia; scoring a handful of goals and being instrumental to the team's successful performance against Croatia in the final.
In fact, the stats prove that Mbappe is on a higher level than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at his age.
Mbappe has scored 94 goals for club and country at the age of 20 whilst Cristiano Ronaldo had 35 at age 21 and Lionel Messi had 50 at age 21.
