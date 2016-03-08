Statistics prove that Juve, Inter and Barca interest in Fiorentina star is justified
22 February at 11:15Federico Chiesa is one of the hottest young talents in Serie A at the moment. The Italian winger currently plays for Fiorentina but is heavily linked with a move elsewhere. According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, it is likely to be an open race between Europe's top clubs for Chiesa's signature in the summer, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan all touted amongst the possible destinations for the Italian.
The statistics show that the interest in Chiesa is justified too, the young Italian having only the second highest amounts of shots on target in the entire division this season, bettered only by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Similarly, Chiesa actually leads the table in terms of successful dribbles and is therefore understandably a target of Europe's elite clubs.
For now, Fiorentina attempt to work on an extension which could see him, temporarily, earn up to €2.5m per year but it looks like Chiesa's future will not be eternally fused with the Florence-based club and that, soon, the time will come for the young Italian to join a top club.
