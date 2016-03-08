Stats prove there are fewer mistakes with VAR this season: the numbers

Yesterday in the Lega Serie A, a meeting was held between referees, coaches and captains, in which league officials tried to shed light on the different interpretations, also returning to the last Serie A round, which made them talk a lot, especially after Juventus-AC Milan.



During the meeting, among other things, the numbers of VAR were announced in the first 30 round of the 2018/19 season (except for the last one). There were 18 errors, less compared to last season (0.91% compared to 1.02%): 8 penalties, 1 decision without respecting the protocol, 5 handballs and 1 offside.



These are the numbers for the ongoing season: 313 games (299 in the league, 14 in the Coppa Italia), 1984 episodes checked, 121 interventions of VAR, 92 on-field reviews, 60 corrections, 32 confirmations, 29 cancellations.