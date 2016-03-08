Stats reveal how Frenkie de Jong dominated Tottenham in the first half

30 April at 22:40
Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong played a vital role in helping Ajax dominate English giants Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

It was Donny van de Beek's goal that handed the Dutch side a lead, as the goal was given after a VAR check. Jan Vertonghen's injury saw Mousa Sissoko come on and impact the game.

  But stats show how much de Jong impacted the game and how he dominated Spurs in the first half.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.