Stats reveal how Frenkie de Jong dominated Tottenham in the first half
30 April at 22:40Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong played a vital role in helping Ajax dominate English giants Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
It was Donny van de Beek's goal that handed the Dutch side a lead, as the goal was given after a VAR check. Jan Vertonghen's injury saw Mousa Sissoko come on and impact the game.
But stats show how much de Jong impacted the game and how he dominated Spurs in the first half.
Frenkie de Jong’s first half vs. Spurs by numbers:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 30, 2019
100% final third pass accuracy
100% tackles won
95% pass accuracy
2 ball recoveries
2 clearances
Completed more passes than any other player on the pitch.pic.twitter.com/J1M8shvjQI
Go to comments