Stats reveal how Frenkie de Jong dominated Tottenham in the first half

Frenkie de Jong’s first half vs. Spurs by numbers:



100% final third pass accuracy

100% tackles won

95% pass accuracy

2 ball recoveries

2 clearances



Completed more passes than any other player on the pitch.pic.twitter.com/J1M8shvjQI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 30, 2019

Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong played a vital role in helping Ajax dominate English giants Tottenham Hotspur in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.It was Donny van de Beek's goal that handed the Dutch side a lead, as the goal was given after a VAR check. Jan Vertonghen's injury saw Mousa Sissoko come on and impact the game.But stats show how much de Jong impacted the game and how he dominated Spurs in the first half.