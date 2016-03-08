Stats show Cristiano Ronaldo is second worst free-kick taker in Europe's big 5 leagues
23 April at 20:00Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus during the World Cup last summer; joining the Bianconeri from Real Madrid for a figure in the region of around €110m. Ronaldo's aim was to help the Old Lady complete the treble, winning the league, domestic cup and Champions League. However, we are now in April and we also now know that Juventus are not going to be the winners of either the Champions League or the Coppa Italia. The Bianconeri have already confirmed their eighth successive scudetto but a Coppa elimination at the hands of Atalanta and a Champions League exit against Ajax has put a dampener on CR7's first season in Turin.
Additionally, an interesting piece of analysis from SofaScore shows that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the worst free-kick takers in not only Italy but in the whole of Europe's top five leagues. In fact, the only player with a worse record than Ronaldo is Frosinone's Camillo Ciano; with both he and Ronaldo having no goals from free-kicks in their attempts so far this season in Serie A.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments