Statue of Ibrahimovic in Milan, the mayor Sala: 'Nothing against it'

Milan mayor ​Beppe Sala, spoke of the idea of ​​bringing the statue of Ibrahimovic from Malmoe, where it was vandalized by local fans after Zlatan's choice to buy shares in rival club Hammarby (via calciomercato)



Zlatan started his career at the Swedish club Malmo in 2001 before earning himself a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax. Since then Zlatan has gone to represent some of the biggest clubs in the world, AC Milan included.

The recent return of the Bosnian born striker has caused waves of excitement throughout Italy with his debut coming last week against Sampdoria as a sub. He is however, expected to play from the first minute against Cagliari this weekend.



Mayor Sala was asked about potentially having the statue sent to Milan:



"I have never evaluated the possibility of bringing the statue of Ibrahimovic to Milan, if anyone wants to propose the idea I have nothing against it. A place for the statue? You have to ask the AC Milan players, perhaps close to their headquarters".



Milan currently sit 12th in the Serie A standings and are in desperate need of stringing together a run of wins in order to stay in contention for a place in the Europa league at the very least this season.



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera