Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij has explained why he left Lazio and joined Inter Milan on a free transfer."The club immediately showed their confidence in me, no-one wanted me so strongly. I believe in the project and the ambition of the club, I'm very happy and I'm convinced I made the right choice."Luciano Spalletti? We spoke several times. As I said, no-one wanted me as much as Inter and I thank the club and the Coach, who wanted me so much."The club wants to grow, we are ambitious and we want to do well in all competitions."