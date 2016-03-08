Stefan de Vrij explains why he left Lazio for Inter Milan on free transfer
11 July at 20:30Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij has explained why he left Lazio and joined Inter Milan on a free transfer.
“The club immediately showed their confidence in me, no-one wanted me so strongly. I believe in the project and the ambition of the club, I’m very happy and I’m convinced I made the right choice.
“Luciano Spalletti? We spoke several times. As I said, no-one wanted me as much as Inter and I thank the club and the Coach, who wanted me so much.
“The club wants to grow, we are ambitious and we want to do well in all competitions.”
