Stefan de Vrij sorry for Lazio's defeat to Inter in his last match
11 July at 21:15New Inter Milan signing Stefan de Vrij has issues an apology as to how his last game with his former club, Lazio, ended in a defeat against Inter Milan.
“I was very sorry for how the last game went, but everyone who knows me has no doubts about my personality and attitude,” De Vrij said.
“We saluted each other and they wished me good luck. When did I tell Lazio? I can’t tell you exactly, but it was two or three weeks before that final match.
“Now it’s the in the past, you can’t go back. It went the way it went, and if I look at myself in the mirror I know I did everything I could until the last minute, as always.”
