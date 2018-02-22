Stefan de Vrij will start for Lazio against Inter: Inzaghi

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi has revealed Stefan de Vrij will start for his side when they take on Inter in the Serie A tie on Sunday, May 20.



The club from Rome are placed fourth in the table, three points ahead of the Nerazzurri. A victory for Inter means they will qualify for the next season’s Champions League due to the two club’s head-to-head record in the league.

De Vrij has already decided to leave the club on a free transfer and he will now join Inter.



“There has been so much talk about this, but I just watched him and had no doubts. I am certain he wants to leave his mark on this club, the fans and his teammates. He’ll also want to show Inter what a great defender they are signing for the next five years,” Inzahi said.



“We know that there’s a draw open to us, but both teams will play to win. Inter have great players, an excellent Coach and it’s an exciting challenge.



“I don’t like to say whether Lazio deserve the Champions League more than Inter or not. I only know that everything would change in terms of finances and prestige. We wanted this with all our strength, we played more than anyone this season and lost a few players along the way.”