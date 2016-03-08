Stefan Radu reinstated in Lazio squad
15 July at 10:00Last month, it was reported that Stefan Radu's time at Lazio was coming to an end, with president Claudio Lotito ready to let the defender go at zero-cost to a club of his choice. However, after fan backlash and the desire of the player himself to remain in Biancocelesti, Radu has been reinstated to the team and has undertaken medical tests this morning to join the rest of the squad in Auronzo di Cadore.
Stefan #Radu è in @ClinicaPaideia per svolgere le visite mediche! pic.twitter.com/cz33z5cyCZ— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 15, 2019
