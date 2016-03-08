Stefano Pioli: Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo superior than Barca's Lionel Messi

The manager of Fiorentina, Stefano Pioli claims Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is much better than Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.



The Portuguese and the Argentine professional footballers have been at loggerheads when the former forward of Manchester United was playing for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid and was signed by the Turin club in the summer transfer window.



Stefano Piolo’s observation is mainly on the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than the number of matches played.



“I think Ronaldo is superior to Messi, he’s had more goals than matches,” Stefano Pioli said.

