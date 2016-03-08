Stefano Sensi: 'Dream to come to Inter, I want to win the Scudetto'
03 September at 17:50New Inter Milan star Stefano Sensi has revealed that it is a dream come true for him to play for the nerazzurri and that he wants to win the Scudetto this season with his new club.
The Italian joined Inter from Sassuolo earlier this summer after being close to Milan for a long time. He has arrived at the San Siro on an initial loan deal with the option of buying him permanently.
Sensi though, has been one of Inter's stars from the first two games in the Serie A. He scored on his debut against Lecce, winning the penalty that saw Romelu Lukaku score the side's second against Cagliari away from home.
In an interview that the midfielder gave at a press conference for the Italian national team, he said: "I find myself in a totally different world. For me, coming to Inter was a dream but I am living with serenity and ambition. I have to thank also for this club and mister and companions, everyone believes in me and so I do my best."
When asked about targets for the season, Sensi said: "Easier for Inter to win the Scudetto or for Italy to win the European Championship? We work in Inter to win the Scudetto and in Italy to win the European Championship."
