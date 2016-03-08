Stefano Sensi grabs impressive goal on Inter debut against Lugano

14 July at 23:35
Inter's new summer signing Stefano Sensi scored his first goal for the club in their pre-season friendly against Lugano.

This was Inter's first pre-season game before they fly off to Asia to play in the International Champions Cup. Antonio Conte's men played a 3-5-2 shape which saw Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini and Marcelo Brozovic start in midfield with Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic the wing-backs.

 
Sensi opened the scoring in the 25th minute, as he found the top corner with a peach of a strike from outside the box. Marcelo Brozovic scored a second before Lugano pulled a consolation back.


 

