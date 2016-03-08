Stefano Sorrentino's wife slams Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Shame on you'

Stefano Sorrentino's wife Sara Ruggeri, released a post on Instagram after the injury her husband suffered yesterday.



Sorrentino had an epic display pulling eight saves and denying Cristiano Ronaldo the pleasure of scoring on his debut.



The Chievo goalkeeper's wife said: "I kept everything to myself until now, I was trying to be strong and to look only at what's really important for me and my family, and by that I mean our hero Stefano.



But now, looking at these images, I just have to say ... LOOK AT THE DIFFERENCES! Those who they call champions to must learn to be HUMANS first! I'm sorry but I cannot admire this champion! I can admire true men like my other half and tomovic who is doing everything to help him! Thanks to those who have a good heart, humanity, dignity and healthy principles! SHAME for those who insult, criticize, rejoice or worse still observe and leave! Think people think!