Stephen Rapetti joins Mourinho's coaching staff at Manchester United

Sampdoria athletic trainer Stephen Rapetti will leave the club and join Jose Mourinho’s back room staff at Manchester United, reports Sky.



The former Real Madrid and Inter manager saw his assistant Rui Faria leave his position as the Red Devils assistant manager. Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Michael Carrick will be a part of his coaching team, but the English midfielder will not be his assistant manager.



Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo has confirmed in his press conference that Rapetti will leave the Serie A club. The latter joined I Blucerchiati when Giampaolo joined Sampdoria in 2016. The Italian fitness trainer will now be joining United.



Mourinho has worked with Rapetti when the two were with the Nerazzuri. The Italian promoted from Inter under 19s to the senior team. He was current Manchester United manager’s athletics trainer at San Siro and held that position even under Rafael Benitez’s short time at Inter.

