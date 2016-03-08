Steps forward made for the 'New San Siro' by AC Milan and Inter: the situation
25 April at 13:00The Coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the works for the "New San Siro". The parties - AC Milan and Inter Milan on the one side and the municipality of Milano on the other - remained in contact, taking further steps forward.
And, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), the road now seems more downhill. The Milanese paper writes that the new ok from Palazzo Marino could arrive in May and it could lead to the restart of the political process of the entire project.
As mentioned, the pandemic did not stop Milan and Inter. On the contrary: in such a difficult time for the city, having investors ready to spend about 1.2 billion euros for a new stadium is a positive sign that the clubs are serious.
The central theme remains that of the volumes, but the distance between the parties is no longer as big as a few months ago: the two clubs, in fact, reason on a San Siro district with less cement than the original idea, thus meeting the needs of the municipality.
A part of the current Meazza, as requested by the city council, will be saved and destined for other functions (mostly sports).
But the novelty of the last few weeks is the reuse of the old system also for more commercial purposes: inside the renovated San Siro (which will retain the ramps of the second ring, considered of architectural value), there will be space for shops, restaurants, cinemas and other attractions.
