Raheem Sterling has got his own back on a number of rather prejudiced media reports.

The Manchester City star - who is expected to play a major role with England this summer at the World Cup - was recently pictured with a gun tattoo on his right leg, which earned him a rather inappropriate back page story in the Sun.

Yet the 23-year-old - who has flourished under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage - came back with a rather revealing statement:

“When I was 2 my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time.

“I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning and still unfinished.”

Sterling has netted 23 goals in all comps this season, adding 12 assists.

[Thread] a selection of times when our national press have chosen to run stories on Raheem Sterling.



1. The one where Raheem was 'tired'. pic.twitter.com/6K3cHu6r7T — Adam Keyworth (@adamkeyworth) May 28, 2018

Ouch! Time for a media establishment that has repeatedly pilloried the Londoner to apologise, eh?