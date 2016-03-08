Steven Gerrard prepares risk to take Lazio's Ravel Morrison to Rangers
15 January at 12:20According to what has been reported by British tabloid paper The Daily Star today, Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Lazio's Ravel Morrison. Morrison, who was once described by Sir Alex Ferguson as being 'the most naturally gifted youngster' he'd ever seen. Morrison spent some time at United and West Ham before joining Lazio - to not much success.
Morrison has not played for the club for a while now - spending last season on loan with Mexican side Atlas and not being registered in Lazio's Serie A squad for this season. Gerrard is willing to take the risk on the attacking midfielder and Lazio are keen to get his salary off their books so the club can focus on signing new players.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments