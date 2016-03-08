Steven Zhang and Zhang Jindong predict big future for Inter

16 January at 16:15
Steven Zhang and Zhang Jindong attended the annual meeting of Suning in China. During the event they also spoke about Inter. “I want to guide Inter through a path of continuous growth”, Steven Zhang said. “Our target is to make our fans’ dream come true: return at the top of European football”.

“Last year Inter shined again”, Zhang Jindong added. “In less than two years we managed to take the club back to the Champions League, under our guidance, Inter will live a new period of glory. I hope our job will continue. We want to work hard and realize the promise of taking Inter among the top European clubs”.
 

