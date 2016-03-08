Still no agreement between Batistuta and Fiorentina

The first meeting between Gabriel Batistuta and Joe Barone, the right-hand man of Rocco Commisso, was held today.



A meeting with the Fiorentina legend lasted just over an hour, to test the ground about a possible return of the former number 9. For the moment, however, no other dates have been set, but it is expected there will be future meetings together to understand whether or not an agreement will be possible to find.



Batigol's intentions are to play an important, operational role in the new Fiorentina, not a role similar to Totti at Roma, who left the club after 30 years due to his lack of influence at the club.



There is still some way before the two parties find an agreement but promising talks have been made.









