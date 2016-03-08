Still no Isco for Real Madrid, Juventus on alert

Serie A giants Juventus are again on red alert, as Real Madrid playmaker Isco has not been called up for the Los Blancos' squad against Real Valladolid.

Real are currently dealing with a raft of injuries and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League recently by Ajax, who beat them 4-1 and shocked the world with a dominating performance.

Real have released their squad for the game against Valladolid later today and Isco finds no mention of himself in there. And it is not really a new occurrence for him or anyone else.

 

