Still no Isco for Real Madrid, Juventus on alert

Serie A giants Juventus are again on red alert, as Real Madrid playmaker Isco has not been called up for the Los Blancos' squad against Real Valladolid.



Real are currently dealing with a raft of injuries and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League recently by Ajax, who beat them 4-1 and shocked the world with a dominating performance.



Real have released their squad for the game against Valladolid later today and Isco finds no mention of himself in there. And it is not really a new occurrence for him or anyone else.



