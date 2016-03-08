Still no offer for Liverpool target Donnarumma
28 June at 14:55Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly yet receive any offers for Liverpool target Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Donnarumma has become one of the best and the most wanted goalkeepers in the world thanks to his performances for the rossoneri. He appeared a total of 44 times in all competitions for the San Siro based side last season, despite rumors about his future.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan haven't received any offers for Donnarumma yet, with the club very much willing to sell the player this summer.
Liverpool have been linked with a move for the player, with his agent Mino Raiola intent on making sure that the player leaves this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
