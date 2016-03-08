Stoichkov slams Neymar to Barcelona and defends Coutinho with Rakitic

Hristo Stoichkov Cska
15 August at 12:15
Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov spoke to Univisión about the transfer market operation that could bring Neymar back to Barcelona with several players going the other way as a part of the deal to PSG.

"Barcelona does not need Neymar. He has no place because there are already important players. There are Dembele, Griezmann, Suarez and Messi. Where is he going to play? He would be a bomb inside the locker room," he said.

"For my part, I don't want him to come back. Surely there is a group of players who want him to return and ask the president to make an effort but Barcelona will not move a single euro to return. The will not pay up to PSG.

"Players offered to PSG? It is disrespectful. For example, Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble boy who has never let his guard down and has always defended the interests of Barcelona. Coutinho? He cost a lot of money but has a lot of football in him and I defend him. Hopefully, no Barcelona player leaves," Stoichkov added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.