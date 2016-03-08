Stoichkov slams Neymar to Barcelona and defends Coutinho with Rakitic
15 August at 12:15Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov spoke to Univisión about the transfer market operation that could bring Neymar back to Barcelona with several players going the other way as a part of the deal to PSG.
"Barcelona does not need Neymar. He has no place because there are already important players. There are Dembele, Griezmann, Suarez and Messi. Where is he going to play? He would be a bomb inside the locker room," he said.
"For my part, I don't want him to come back. Surely there is a group of players who want him to return and ask the president to make an effort but Barcelona will not move a single euro to return. The will not pay up to PSG.
"Players offered to PSG? It is disrespectful. For example, Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble boy who has never let his guard down and has always defended the interests of Barcelona. Coutinho? He cost a lot of money but has a lot of football in him and I defend him. Hopefully, no Barcelona player leaves," Stoichkov added.
