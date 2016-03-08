Would-be new Marseille signing Kevin Strootman reportedly broke down in front of his close ones while announcing his Roma exit.The Dutchman is set to join Marseille from Roma for a fee of 23 million euros and is likely to be announced as a Marseille player in the next few days.It is said that Strootman broke down in front of his close friends and told them that he was leaving because Roma didn't want him. He said: "They sold me. I will not stay if you do not want me here."